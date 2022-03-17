Exclusive: Tina Desai Talks About Her Character In Bloody Brothers

Tina Desai, recognised for her outstanding performances in films such as Table No.21 and Bob Biswas, will soon be featured in the web series Bloody Brothers. The actress will appear alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub on the big screen. The six-part series, directed by Shaad Ali, revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi (Jaideep) and Daljeet (Zeeshan) that changes after a tragic car accident occurs. What follows is a series of lies to conceal the truth.

Talking about her character in Bloody Brothers Tina Desai said, "My character's name is Sofie. She plays a girl who's come to Ooty (from Mumbai) to look after the formalities of her uncle's death and she has to perform his last rites and she is suddenly thrown into this world where things keep unravelling. It's a very unpredictable and fun story."

TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Replaces Naagin 6 At 1st Place; Fanaa Witnesses A Jump

Exclusive! Sneha Wagh Likely To Feature In A Hindi Horror Show



Tina will play Sophie in the dark comedy series, which will premiere on Zee5. Applause Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. produces the programme, which is an official remake of the BBC drama Guilt. In addition to Tina, Zeeshan, and Jaideep, the series features Shruti Seth, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, and Satish Kaushik in key roles.

Watch Bloody Brothers exclusively on ZEE5 from the 18th of March, 2022.