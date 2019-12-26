Fans Have Hilarious Response to Netflix Dropping You S2 At Midnight

Netflix just dropped the season 2 of the Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti starrer You. While the first season failed to gain popularity at the get-go, it went on to become a favourite among fans. The growing popularity quickly got the show a season two and fans can't wait to see the suspense thriller which will take the gruesome story ahead.

Fans eager to see what Joe Goldberg is up to next had a hilarious reaction when Netflix announced the show will be dropped at Midnight specific time. Netflix took to Twitter around the world to express their situations, while some were avoiding their co-worker's others expressed it with gifs or breaking phones and crying.

We didn’t wait for a whole year for YOU season 2 to not be posted at 12:00am #YouNetflix @YouNetflix ?!? pic.twitter.com/4vDXZl57PI — Beck’s return pls (@realbadbee) December 26, 2019

Everyone on the East Coast who stayed up until midnight for #YouNetflix only to realize we have to wait 3 more hours pic.twitter.com/Ukp66VbNKh — (AL)L I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS...❄️ (@ace_albe) December 26, 2019

me locking myself in my room all day tomorrow so that i can binge watch season 2 of ‘You’. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/l3BvqQM5QQ — ً (@_Toniiiiiiiii_) December 26, 2019

netflix telling us we actually need to wait until 12 am pacific time for season 2 of you #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/NH3LtQ2ag6 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) December 26, 2019

they said YOU comes out at 12 ... but they meant 12 pacific time #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/i2WtItbesq — judge towlur (@tierrasamonee) December 26, 2019

everyone when season two of You finally drops on Netflix #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/DeekavT8Sn — ♏︎ (@vxdhxx) December 26, 2019

The season 2 is set to follow Joe Goldberg once again as he runs from his crazy past. Moving on he takes up a new identity and settling in Los Angeles. With the new persona, he is able to meets his love match. Netflix has talked about the new match as the enthusiastic chef and health guru, Love Quinn played by Victoria Pedretti. Unfortunately, for Joe, as he attempts to forge a new life with the love of his dreams, Love Quinn, he is forced to face his past again.

In the recent post-Netflix has referred to Lov Quinn has is match, which makes you wonder if she is just as crazy as Joe or will she finally help him get out of the cycle.

