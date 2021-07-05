    For Quick Alerts
      Imtiaz Ali Begins Filming Season Two Of Netflix's She Starring Aaditi Pohankar

      The second season of crime drama She has started production, the creator of the series Imtiaz Ali announced on Monday. The Netflix show was renewed for a second season by the streamer in March.

      Imtiaz Ali, who has also co-written the series with Divya Johri, shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of the show on Instagram. "She's treading dangerous waters, but be warned: anything she does will definitely stir up a storm. Excited to share that She Season 2 is now filming," the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

      She follows Bhumika, played by Aaditi Pohankar, a timid Mumbai constable who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality when she goes undercover to expose a drug ring. Pohankar also shared the news on her Instagram account, promising more drama and intensity in the new installment.

      "More drama, more intensity, and so much more power. If you think you're prepared for what Bhumika does next, think again. ~ Hold on to your seats, She Season 2 is now filming," she wrote.

      Directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das, the first season of the series also starred Vijay Varma and Kishore. She premiered on the streaming platform on March 20, 2020.

