Indian Matchmaking: Here's What Happened To Jodis Fixed By Sima Taparia After The Show

Pradhyuman Maloo And Rushali Rai

Pradhyuman Maloo, a 30-year-old jewellery designer from Mumbai was looking for a partner to enjoy fine cuisine, mixology and his walk-in wardrobe with. While on the show, he went on to claim that he has rejected about 150 marriage proposals and met Rushali Rai, a model and an actor. Pradhyuman finally hit it off with model Rushali Rai as they enjoyed horseback riding together. However, according to reports, they are no longer together. Pradhyuman told LA Times, "We had different paths in life and we respected that and moved ahead," and added that he is "still looking for the right one."

Aparna Shewakramani And Jay

Aparna Shewakramani is a lawyer based in Houston and was branded as too picky by Simi Aunty. After a chat with an astrologer, she became open-minded to her dates as her romantic window was opening soon. Fans loved Aparna as an unapologetic South Asian woman and hoped she will find her match soon. After a few dates, she seemed to be getting along with Jay, but she is still single. Aparna revealed to the publication that she is still friends with the three men she met. She said, "They were all wonderful people. They just weren't the one for me."

Nadia Jagessar And Shekar Jayaraman

Nadia Jagessar who is an event planner from New Jersey met two prospective matches on the show. Unfortunately, Vinay Chadha stood up Nadia twice. However, he took to Instagram to share his side of the story and said that he is happy to have done the show. After Vinay, Nadia met Shekar Jayaraman and the two got along very well while on the show. However, Nadia told the publication LA Times that they are no longer in touch. "Being off-camera definitely changed the dynamic between myself and the matches that I had continued talking to, and obviously, the change was not positive," she said. While talking about the show she wrote on Instagram, "So many people asked if this was staged or scripted or fake in any way and I can assure you it wasn't (at least not from my end)!"

Akshay Jakhete And Radhika

Akshay Jakhete, a 25-year-old from Mumbai was the only client who went ahead with a pre-engagement ceremony on the show. Akshay and his family were looking for a flexible partner, however, fans were shocked to see the ceremony happening with Radhika, who was upfront about being a career girl. However, the alliance didn't last long and the duo called off the engagement. "I'd rather wait and be with the correct person than be stuck with the wrong person," he told LA Times.

Vyasar Ganesan And Rashi

Vyasar Ganesan was introduced as a school teacher from Austin, Texas. While on the show, Vyasar met two girls but hasn't found his right partner yet. By the end of the show Vyasar and Rashi, a veterinarian, had gotten fans' hopes up as they were seen deciding on their future. Talking about both women, Vyasar said, "Both people I was matched with were truly wonderful, inspiring individuals who I'm proud to call friends. Ultimately, things didn't work out, but I'm grateful for the memories I have from working with Sima."