Indian Matchmaking Scores An Emmy Nomination; Twitter Says 'It's Trash, Problematic, & Barely Entertaining'

Netflix's much-talked-about reality show Indian Matchmaking has bagged an Emmy Nomination. The show featuring Sima Taparia, a professional matchmaker, followed a group of clients in the US and India, as she guided them through the arranged marriage process.

The show offered an inside look at the traditional custom in a modern era that impressed many users, while it also attracted flak from others. Many had pointed out that the show reinstates sexist patriarchal values.

Netizens were shocked to hear the show's Emmy nomination and took to Twitter calling it 'regressive' while others joked that Sima aunty's stars have finally aligned. One user wrote, "'Indian Matchmaking' getting an Emmy nomination tells you everything you need to know about award shows, even the revered ones. It's trash, problematic, and barely entertaining. Absolutely zero thought has gone into the nomination. Anything for diversity & representation I guess."

Another said, "Indian matchmaking is nominated for an Emmy I guess Sima aunty's stars are aligned after all". A Twitter user said, "Does anyone want to talk about the fact that Indian matchmaking is nominated for an Emmy in the same category as the Michelle Obama show or are we cool with that?"

Take a look at more reactions here:

Indian matchmaking getting an Emmy nomination- I mean there is definitely an agenda behind this , coz it’s a shit show even by emmy’s shit standards — Radhika Sharma (@imperfectmaa) July 15, 2021

??Netflix's "INDIAN MATCHMAKING" bagged an emmy nomination?? Whyyyyy for what. — Swati Samanwaya (@shecantchill) July 15, 2021

Indian Matchmaking nominated in the category Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program



Didn't expect this at all😳#Emmys — Sudeshna (@BhatraiSudeshna) July 13, 2021

Indian Matchmaking nominated for an Emmy.



Where's my Nobel? — Nilesh Vaidya (@nileshvaidya) July 14, 2021

Indian matchmaking, really? How does this regressive show get an Emmy nomination? — P (@DelenaJily) July 14, 2021

so indian matchmaking gets nominated for an emmy but my snapchat private story rants don’t??? — nayan (@thisisnotnayan) July 14, 2021

Indian Matchmaking has an Emmy Nomination. Dream big, kids. Anything is possible. — Jelam Bhatt (@JelamBhatt) July 14, 2021

Indian Matchmaking is nominated for an Emmy. I don't know how to react. — Shruthi Shetty (@shrooomster) July 14, 2021

WHY IN THE WORLD WAS INDIAN MATCHMAKING NOMAINATED FOR AN EMMY??????? pic.twitter.com/9qNg0jzB33 — Rajvi 💀 (@RajviDesai31) July 14, 2021

The series bagged the nomination under the category 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program at the 73rd Emmy Awards'. Other shows in the category include RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, Becoming, Below Deck and Selling Sunset.