Inside Edge Season 3: Makers Unveil New Logo While Teasing More Cricket, More Drama, More Entertainment

Following the massive success of the previous two seasons, Amazon Prime Video India's first Original Series, Inside Edge is back with a brand new season! Putting all speculations to rest, Amazon Prime Video today officially revealed the logo of Inside Edge Season 3 The series' previous season ended on an exciting cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly waiting and wondering on what the next season will bring!

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, the series is directed by Kanishk Varma. Inside Edge Season 3 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta in key roles and promises 'More cricket. More drama. More entertainment' adding to the anticipation and excitement among fans.

Inside Edge Season 3 will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.

Excel Entertainment's oeuvre comprises of a string of box-office hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Talaash & Fukrey. Alongside these blockbusters, Excel has also launched avant-garde ventures like Gully Boy, India's first hip hop film and the official entry to the Academy Awards this year and Inside Edge, India's first original series on Amazon Prime Video that was nominated for the coveted International Emmy Awards under the Best Drama category in 2018.

In addition to commercially successful cinema, Excel has consistently garnered critical acclaim, Rock On being one such accomplishment that won the production house its second National Award in 2008.