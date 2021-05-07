Jupiter's Legacy Review: Josh Duhamel's Netflix Superhero Series Has A Strong Story With Great Visuals

Rating: 3.0 /5 Star Cast: Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Matt Lanter Director: Steven S. DeKnight

Available On: Netflix

Duration: 8 Episodes/ 40 Minutes

Language: English

Story: Jupiter's Legacy follows the world's first superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats in a time very different from their parents.

Review: Jupiter's Legacy has been deemed as Netflix's answer to The Boys by Amazon Prime Video. There is much to compare between the two shows - both have a stellar cast, great cinematography that keeps you hooked and a story that will keep you guessing. However, Jupiter's Legacy feels a tad bit slower for a superhero show, it may not be what fans of the genre expect, but it certainly adds flair to the characters.

The show is based on the graphic novels of the same name by Frank Quitely and Mark Millar (best known for Logan and Kingsman: The Secret Service). One thing that Jupiter's Legacy has in common with Millar's previous works include the balance between action and character development.

Jupiter's Legacy follows Earth's first superhero in two different eras. In the present day, The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb) are struggling to pass down their legacy to their children Brandon (Andrew Horton) and Chloe (Elena Kampouris). Meanwhile, throughout the 8 episodes, we are also taken back in time (sometimes abruptly) to see how they got their powers in the first place and understand what makes them who they are.

The original six superheroes struggled in their own ways to gain their powers, but their kids in the present are struggling to uphold The Code, which does not apply to the new age world that is corrupt and grim. Despite many of their own being killed, The Utopian still wants to continue to uphold The Code, which dictates that members of The Union will not kill, take justice in their own hands, or try to govern the country.

With a difference in ideals, The Union begins to fail apart on the inside and the world outside becomes more hopeless. The Utopian worries that his children may not carry on his legacy of inspiring peace dooming the entire country. But soon enough he begins to wonders if he will have anyone left by his side to carry forward his legacy.

The show takes some time to kick off. Most of the first six episodes come off as a prologue to the plot in the remaining episodes. The makers have taken their sweet time with the story and characters, focusing on details much like other Netflix shows like Witcher. In turn, it leaves less screen time for the new generation of superheroes and to explore their story. Hopefully, season 2 will give them a better chance.

Much time and hard work has been put into the locations, sets and costumes in both eras, whether it's the mansions, boats or superhero costumes. Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and David Julian Hirsh are a delight to watch despite some odd VFX and movements during flight and fight sequences.

Overall, Jupiter's Legacy is Netflix's answer to The Boys but with little hope for humanity. The show has plenty of surprises along the way that will keep you hooked to the end.