Loki: 5 Reasons Why Tom Hiddleston's Series Is A Must Watch

One of the most anticipated 'Series from Marvel' of the year which has kept the fans waiting impatiently is finally set to launch. Get ready for a cross-timeline, reality-bending, action-packed adventure with the God of Mischief. Yes, LOKI is coming to Disney+ Hotstar on June 9. Watch LOKI in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Telugu and Tamil viewers, LOKI's tricks have changed your time - but Disney+ Hotstar VIP has you covered. While this reason is enough to be excited, here are 5 reasons why Loki is a must watch for everyone - Marvel fans included!

Loki, the God of Mischief

The popular anti-hero is returning to our screens after nearly two years and finally stepping out of his brother's shadow with his very own series for the first time ever - what could be a better reason to watch Loki! For the uninitiated, Loki has been a highly unpredictable character through the MCU so far - he has lashed out, been stubborn and arrogant about getting his way, and shared a love-hate relationship with his brother Thor. Now, with this all new title focusing completely on the anti-hero, we can only expect to be surprised!

Crime thriller? Yes please!

The last, but definitely not the least, reason to watch Loki is that the makers have called it a 'crime thriller' which is very intriguing because that's not a genre one would instantly relate to the God of Mischief. But hey, who doesn't love a good crime thriller! And with Marvel and Loki involved, only good things can be expected.

Stellar Cast

It's safe to say that anyone other than Tom Hiddleston as Loki would have just not cut it! The British actor is once again returning as his title character in the series, which also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius, a detective in the Time Variance Authority. Loki has an ensemble cast of talented actors that also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Marvel Never Disappoints

Well, if all the 23 movies weren't enough, Marvel has stolen the show with its two series - WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - released this year, both of which have been rip-roaring successes across the world. Such has been the franchise's track record over the years, that fans are already expecting the upcoming series to bowl them over. Several fan theories are already doing the rounds, and it's not too late for you too to jump on the bandwagon and catch Loki, along with all the other Marvel titles in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Intriguing Storyline

While there is no doubt that the entire Marvel series will be a magnificent spectacle, Loki is also expected to have an epic storyline with the trademark plot twists and surprises that will keep audiences hooked till the end. The God of Mischief has been captured by the Time Variance Authority, the organisation which tracks multiple timelines to ensure events in the past and future remain in order. But when a character as unpredictable and mischievous as Loki is around, something big is bound to happen - and audiences can't wait to find out what that is!

Catch the God of Mischief for all these reasons and more in Loki releasing this 9th June in English on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and will soon release in Tamil and Telugu for Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers