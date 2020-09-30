M S Dhoni To Produce Mythological Sci-fi Web Series; Sakshi Dhoni Reveals Details

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be backing a mythological sci-fi web series with his production house Dhoni Entertainment. The former Indian cricket captain had entered the entertainment industry last year, by producing documentary series called Roar Of The Lion.

Dhoni, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket in August, is a two-time World Cup-winning captain. His second production is an adaptation of an unpublished book by a new author.

His wife Sakshi Dhoni has said that the upcoming series is a thrilling adventure. Hindustan Times quoted her as saying, "The book is a mythological sci-fi which explores the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori could alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming." Sakshi is the managing producer of Dhoni Entertainment.

Talking further about the project, she said, "We would like to ensure that we execute all the aspects of this universe and bring out every character and story to the screen, with as much precision as possible. Web series fit our purpose better than adapting it into a feature film."

The production house's first project, Roar Of The Lion followed the comeback of the Indian Premiere League franchise Chennai Super Kings, under captainship of Dhoni, after a two-year suspension for spot fixing. It was directed by Kabir Khan, who is now directing '83, a film on the 1983 cricket World Cup win of India, under skipper Kapil Dev.

'83 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Deepika Padukone, Sahil Khattar and others. The film is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Tollywood Celebs Wish Mahi On Turning 39!

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni Retires From International Cricket: Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu & Others React To The News