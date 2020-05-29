Madhuri Dixit Says She Will Resume Shooting Her Netflix Series When Things Return To Normalcy

The Hindi film industry is facing an unprecedented situation, with the halting of productions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This has given celebrities a breather to take stock of and reflect on their lives. In a recent interview, Madhuri Dixit shared the questions she asks herself before choosing a script, and revealed that she had started shooting for her Netflix series before the lockdown.

Talking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Madhuri opened up about her decision making process when it comes to choosing a script, and said, "What it provides me with? What can I sink my teeth into? What is different from what I have done before. These are the things I look for when I chose a script."

She continued, "I am doing a series for Netflix. We had shot for a few days, but because of lockdown, we had to stop which we will resume when things return to normalcy."

She shared that there are other projects in the pipeline, but refused to divulge details. "Then there is Dance Deewane and there are other things as well but nothing is finalized. Once things get into action is only when I can tell anything," she said.

Talking about how she is staying sane and grounded during the lockdown, Madhuri said, "I credit it to my family and my parents and the upbringing they gave me. And now my family because they have kept me very grounded. We behave very normally at home."

Madhuri recently released her first song, Candle, and dedicated it to all the frontline workers fighting the COVID - 19 crisis. Her fans were pleasantly surprised by Madhuri's vocal talent, and demanded more of it.

