Madhuri Dixit Wants To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan; Find Out Details!

Madhuri Dixit has pleasantly surprised fans by coming out with her first single, Candle, which is dedicated to all frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Her melodious singing in the track has left fans wondering why she didn't try her hand at singing earlier.

The song has been well received by fans, and many are asking if she will collaborate with two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, for her next song. Madhuri hopes she does.

Madhuri, who has delivered some hit films with both Shah Rukh and Salman, expressed her desire to collaborate with them for her next song. She told Zoom TV in an interview, "Well, let's hope so (on teaming with the two Khans for a song in the future)...that's a candle of hope I will hold. I loved watching Shah Rukh Khan for I For India. I think he was very cute. And Salman is doing his own song, picturising it. He is at his farm so he's shooting there. It's amazing! We are all artists, we are a part of this. Acting, dancing, singing, it's all a part of the same art. It comes under art and we all have it in us. There are so many talented people we have in the industry who can sing as well as act."

Madhuri and Shah Rukh Khan have worked in films like and a couple others, whereas her films with Salman Khan include Saajan, Dil Tera Aashiq and Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Madhuri had shared the song by taking to her Instagram handle. She had captioned her post, "Candle - happy, excited and a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it!"

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit's Debut Single 'Candle': Actress Dedicates Her Anthem Of Hope To Frontline Workers!

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit And Others Pay Tribute To Nurses On International Nurses Day