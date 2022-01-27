Madhuri Dixit Unveils First Poster Of Debut Netflix Series The Fame Game, Set To Release On February 25

Madhuri Dixit series debut Netflix series formerly known as Finding Anamika has been renamed. The actress took to her Instagram account to reintroduce the show with its first poster and the new title, The Fame Game. She also revealed the show's release date as February 25, 2022.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series will mark Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut. Sharing the first look she captioned it as, "Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!"

Money Heist: Korea, Thirty Nine Among 25 New K-Dramas Announced By Netflix In 2022

The series was first announced by Karan Johar in 2019 titled Finding Anamika. The makers had confirmed the show and released the first teaser during the Tudum Global Event in 2020.

The show follows Bollywood icon Anamika Anand played by Madhuri Dixit. She seemly has the perfect life, a loving family and huge fan following. However, in a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred. The earlier released teaser shows the actress gone missing. The investigation into her life further uncovers the secrets she had been keeping from the world.

Netflix Confirms Squid Game Season 2, Co-CEO Says The Squid Game Universe Has Just Begun

The Fame Game brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors. The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi in pivotal roles. The series is produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment.