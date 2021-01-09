Makar Sankranti 2021: Reconnect With Your Marathi Roots With These Binge-Worthy List Of Films

The festive fervour of Makar Sankranti has arrived, and one can engage in delectable sweets and flying kites. The event is marked by diverse traditions across India and has different names like it is popularly called Lohri in Haryana and Punjab, Pongal in South India, while in Bihar it is called Khichdi and Bihu in Assam.

For the people celebrating the festival with family and staying safe at home, here are some of our binge-worthy Marathi film recommendations for the season.

Duniyadari (Amazon Prime Video)

A slice-of-life comedy will also bring in hints of drama. Duniyadari starring Swapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhanakar, and Ankush Chaudhari follows Shreyas (played by Joshi), a young man with a bitter relationship with his parents. As a fresher in college in 1970, he fills the void in his life with loyal friends and love.

Bucket List (Netflix)

Madhuri Dixit's Marathi film was highly appreciated by the audiences across the country. The feel-good film follows Dixit's character as she sets out to tick all boxes from her bucket list. The list originally belongs to a teenager who was Dixit's heart donor.

Natsamrat (Amazon Prime Video/ Netflix)

The Nana Patekar-starrer has been named as one of the best Marathi films ever released. Based on a famous play, this drama follows the story of a theatre actor and how his life seems to be falling apart post-retirement. The immensely popular actor is eventually unwanted by his family and struggles to live the rest of his days.

Mogara Phulala (Amazon Prime Video)

Swapnil Joshi and Sai Deodhar's drama titled Mogara Phulala follows a man who spends his entire life looking out for the well-being of his family but forgets to take care of his own life along the way, until he meets the woman of his dreams. The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker, Srabani Deodhar.

Muramba (Netflix, Sony LIV and YouTube)

A modern age family drama, directed by Varun Narvekar follows the story of a young couple, Alok and Indu played by Amey Wagh and Mithila Palkar. The two after a relationship of three years, decide to part ways but Alok's parents, played by Sachin Khedekar and Chinmayi Sumit, have a hard time coming to terms with the changing dynamics of modern relationships.

ALSO READ: Marathi Celebs Who Will Celebrate Their First Makar Sankranti After Marriage In 2021

ALSO READ: Abhidnya Bhave-Mehul Pai's Reception: Anuja Sathe, Mayuri Deshmukh, And Others Share Moments From The Event