Money Heist: Netflix To Make Korean Version Of The Hit Spanish Series

New reports have revealed that Netflix is developing a South Korean version of hit Spanish-language fantasy crime series Money Heist also known as La Casa De Papel. The four season-long series is one of the most watched foreign-language shows on the streaming platform.

Netflix reportedly has been working with several South Korean creators to create original content. The new project is said to be produced in association with BH Entertainment and Contents Zium. A report in Variety revealed that the Korean adaptation of Money Heist will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like The Guest and Voice. The 12 part show will be penned by Ryu Yong-jae and his team, who have previously worked with Netflix on original series My Holo Love and tvN series Psychopath Diary.

Alex Pina revealed that he is excited to see the adaptation. The Money Heist creator and executive producer said, "Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people."

"That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about," he added.

Talking about working on adaption, Netflix spokesperson said the international popularity of the Spanish series is proof that significant works "based in different cultures and languages can be widely distributed by Netflix and loved by audiences worldwide". Netflix is known for book adaptations and rom-com series, recently the platform adapted a book based in the US When Dimple Met Rishi into a show based in India, titled Mismatched.

Meanwhile, the makers of Money Heist are currently working on the fifth and final season of the show. The Spanish series first premiered in 2017 and the fourth season was released in April 2020.

