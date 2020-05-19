Money Heist's Nairobi AKA Alba Flores Speaking Telugu In This Video Has Left Fans Shocked!

Alba Flores In Vicente Ferrer

The film follows a man, Vicente Ferrer, who was exiled from Spain after being deemed as a threat to powerful leaders. On his return to India in 1969, he is determined to restore the dignity of Dalits. The film is directed by Agustín Crespi and also stars Imanol Arias, Aida Folch, Josep Maria Pou, Carles Canut, and Jaskaran Brady.

Alba Flores In Money Heist

Meanwhile, fans are waiting to hear about Money Heist's 5th season, which will be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Season 4 went on to become one of the most-watched show in the week of its release. It is also the most-watched non-English Netflix original. Alba Flores' character Nairobi almost lost her life in season 3, but was saved by the members amid the heist. She was shot by the police after being lured out of the Bank of Spain with a chance to see her son.

Alba Flores At An Event

However, after recovering in season 4, fans were left heartbroken, when her character died with a gunshot wound to her head. On leaving the show, Flores addressed her cast members and said, "You're a f** great team. I hope I get to film 16,000 more times with you. It's over, and I have nothing on the horizon. It's a really liberating feeling. Because...well, I need a rest."