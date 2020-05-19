    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Money Heist's Nairobi AKA Alba Flores Speaking Telugu In This Video Has Left Fans Shocked!

      By
      |

      Alba Flores, last seen as Nairobi in Netflix's Spanish hit show Money Heist, has won many hearts over the seasons and left many heartbroken with the death of her character in season 4. An old video of the actress from a film is currently going viral and has shooked the internet.

      This Video Of Nairobi From Money Heist Has Shook The Fans

      The video from the 2013 Spanish television film, Vicente Ferrer, shows Alba speaking fluent Telugu. The film takes place in Anantapur, a city in Andhra Pradesh, India. In the video, Alba can be seen donning a saree as a local and fluently speaking Telugu, a common language in the Indian state. The internet is certainly in awe of Flores' versatile skills.

      Alba Flores In Vicente Ferrer

      Alba Flores In Vicente Ferrer

      The film follows a man, Vicente Ferrer, who was exiled from Spain after being deemed as a threat to powerful leaders. On his return to India in 1969, he is determined to restore the dignity of Dalits. The film is directed by Agustín Crespi and also stars Imanol Arias, Aida Folch, Josep Maria Pou, Carles Canut, and Jaskaran Brady.

      Alba Flores In Money Heist

      Alba Flores In Money Heist

      Meanwhile, fans are waiting to hear about Money Heist's 5th season, which will be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Season 4 went on to become one of the most-watched show in the week of its release. It is also the most-watched non-English Netflix original. Alba Flores' character Nairobi almost lost her life in season 3, but was saved by the members amid the heist. She was shot by the police after being lured out of the Bank of Spain with a chance to see her son.

      Alba Flores At An Event

      Alba Flores At An Event

      However, after recovering in season 4, fans were left heartbroken, when her character died with a gunshot wound to her head. On leaving the show, Flores addressed her cast members and said, "You're a f** great team. I hope I get to film 16,000 more times with you. It's over, and I have nothing on the horizon. It's a really liberating feeling. Because...well, I need a rest."

      Take a look at Ala Flores' scenes from Vicente Ferrer.

      Money Heist Season 4: Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Bingeing On Netflix Show, Wants Season 5

      Money Heist Director Picks Actors For Hindi Remake: Ayushmann As Professor, Shah Rukh As Berlin

      Read more about: money heist netflix alba flores
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X