Netflix Gains 26 Million Subscribers In 2020: Extraction, Money Heist Become Most-Watched Originals
Earlier this week, Netflix made a few announcements including how the company has changed its viewership metrics. The streaming giant also revealed that their longtime chief content officer Ted Sarandos would join CEO Reed Hastings as co-CEO. Other impressive announcements include the rise of 10.2 million subscribers in the second quarter, that went on to beat their estimate of 7.5 million.
Netflix reported that in the first half of 2020, the platform had noted an increase of 26 million paid new subscribers while in 2019, the company had added 28 million subscribers in total for the year. However, the company's letter to shareholders revealed that Netflix is expecting slow growth of 2.5 million in the second half of 2020, down from 6.8 million in last year's same quarter. "As we navigate these turbulent circumstances, we're focused on our members by continuing to improve the quality of our service and bringing new films and shows to people's screens," the letter read.
Netflix Reveals New Viewership Metric
On the other hand, the streaming giant also revealed that the new viewership statistics by the new method. Earlier, Netflix only considered one view for its in-house rating process after any account had streamed 70 per cent of a single episode. However, that has now been changed to any time a viewer will watch a given title for as long as two minutes, it is considered as an intentional choice to watch the show/ movie.
Extraction Becomes The Most Watch Title With 99 Million Views
According to the new metric, Netflix shared a list of most-watched shows and movies on the streaming platform, and it includes originals like Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction (99 million views) hit Spanish series Money Heist's season 4 (65 million views) and other titles like Spenser Confidential (85 million views), 6 Underground (83 million views), The Witcher (76 million views), Tiger King (64 million views), The Wrong Missy (59 million views) and more.
Gunjan Saxena Will Release It On August 12
Netflix just announced a new line of films and shows for Indian audience including the upcoming big releases like JanhviKapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Raat Akeli Hai.
Bulbbul Movie Review: Anushka Sharma's Netflix Film Will Make You Root For The Chudail
Just Like Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2, Netizens Boycott Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Too