Netflix Gains 26 Million Subscribers In 2020: Extraction, Money Heist Become Most-Watched Originals

Netflix Reveals New Viewership Metric

On the other hand, the streaming giant also revealed that the new viewership statistics by the new method. Earlier, Netflix only considered one view for its in-house rating process after any account had streamed 70 per cent of a single episode. However, that has now been changed to any time a viewer will watch a given title for as long as two minutes, it is considered as an intentional choice to watch the show/ movie.

Extraction Becomes The Most Watch Title With 99 Million Views

According to the new metric, Netflix shared a list of most-watched shows and movies on the streaming platform, and it includes originals like Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction (99 million views) hit Spanish series Money Heist's season 4 (65 million views) and other titles like Spenser Confidential (85 million views), 6 Underground (83 million views), The Witcher (76 million views), Tiger King (64 million views), The Wrong Missy (59 million views) and more.

Gunjan Saxena Will Release It On August 12

Netflix just announced a new line of films and shows for Indian audience including the upcoming big releases like JanhviKapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film Raat Akeli Hai.