Netflix In June 2020: 13 Reasons Why, Fuller House, Dark, Reality Z And More
With the weather changing and the lockdown extended for another month, Netflix can help you keep company on the rainy evenings. Recently, Netflix launched the comedy show, Space Force starring Steve Carell, and the streaming giant will continue to bring some more comedies like The Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams-starrer comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga in the month of June 2020.
The anticipated third season of Dark will also be coming to Netflix, along with the second season of The Politicians and all three seasons of Hannibal. Fuller House- Farewell Season is dropping on June 1 while 13 Reasons Why's final season will also come out on June 5.
Other Netflix originals set to release this month include, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, One Take, the second season of Roswell: New Mexico and The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story.
Here is a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in June 2020
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card, Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The QueenTwister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2- 10
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season - Netflix Original
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue - Netflix Family
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream - Netflix Documentary
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga - Netflix Anime
Can You Hear Me? / M'entends-tu? - Netflix Original
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 - Netflix Original
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai - Netflix Film
Hannibal: Seasons 1 - 3
The Last Days of American Crime - Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 - Netflix Original
Queen of the South: Season 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)
Before I Fall
Curon - Netflix Original
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill - Netflix Documentary
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z - Netflix Original
June 11-20
Pose: Season 2
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods - Netflix Film
Dating Around: Season 2 - Netflix Original
F is For Family: Season 4 - Netflix Original
Jo Koy: In His Elements - Netflix Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 - Netflix Family
One Piece: Alabasta, East Blue, Enter Chopper at the Winter Island, And Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series - Netflix Family
The Search - Netflix Original
The Woods - Netflix Original
Alexa & Katie: Part 4 - Netflix Family
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Milea
Marcella: Season 3 - Netflix Original
Underdogs
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 - Netflix Original
A Whisker Away - Netflix Film
The Order: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Babies: Part 2 - Netflix Documentary
Father Soldier Son - Netflix Documentary
Feel the Beat - Netflix Film
Floor is Lava - Netflix Original
Lost Bullet - Netflix Film
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 - Netflix Original
One Way to Tomorrow - Netflix Film
The Politician - Netflix Original
Rhyme Time Town - Netflix Family
Wasp Network - Netflix Film
June 21-30
Goldie
Dark Skies
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything - Netflix Comedy Special
Athlete A - Netflix Documentary
Crazy Delicious - Netflix Original
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí - Netflix Film
Amar y vivir - Netflix Original
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - Netflix Film
Home Game - Netflix Documentary
Straight Up
Bratz: The Movie
Adú - Netflix Film
BNA - Netflix Anime
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half - Netflix Comedy Special
