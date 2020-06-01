Netflix In June 2020: 13 Reasons Why, Fuller House, Dark, Reality Z And More

With the weather changing and the lockdown extended for another month, Netflix can help you keep company on the rainy evenings. Recently, Netflix launched the comedy show, Space Force starring Steve Carell, and the streaming giant will continue to bring some more comedies like The Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams-starrer comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga in the month of June 2020.

The anticipated third season of Dark will also be coming to Netflix, along with the second season of The Politicians and all three seasons of Hannibal. Fuller House- Farewell Season is dropping on June 1 while 13 Reasons Why's final season will also come out on June 5.

Other Netflix originals set to release this month include, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, One Take, the second season of Roswell: New Mexico and The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story.

Here is a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in June 2020

June 1 Act of Valor All Dogs Go to Heaven Bad News Bears Cape Fear Casper Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card, Sakura Card Clueless Cocomelon: Season 1 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial The Healer Inside Man Lust, Caution Observe and Report Priest The Silence of the Lambs Starship Troopers The Boy The Car (1977) The Disaster Artist The Help The Lake House The QueenTwister V for Vendetta Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story West Side Story You Don't Mess with the Zohan Zodiac June 2- 10 Alone: Season 6 Fuller House: The Farewell Season - Netflix Original Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1 True: Rainbow Rescue - Netflix Family Lady Bird Killing Gunther Spelling the Dream - Netflix Documentary Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga - Netflix Anime Can You Hear Me? / M'entends-tu? - Netflix Original 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 - Netflix Original Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai - Netflix Film Hannibal: Seasons 1 - 3 The Last Days of American Crime - Netflix Film Queer Eye: Season 5 - Netflix Original Queen of the South: Season 4 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly) Before I Fall Curon - Netflix Original DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5 Lenox Hill - Netflix Documentary Middle Men My Mister: Season 1 Reality Z - Netflix Original June 11-20 Pose: Season 2 Addicted to Life Da 5 Bloods - Netflix Film Dating Around: Season 2 - Netflix Original F is For Family: Season 4 - Netflix Original Jo Koy: In His Elements - Netflix Comedy Special Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 - Netflix Family One Piece: Alabasta, East Blue, Enter Chopper at the Winter Island, And Entering Into the Grand Line Pokémon Journeys: The Series - Netflix Family The Search - Netflix Original The Woods - Netflix Original Alexa & Katie: Part 4 - Netflix Family How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6 Milea Marcella: Season 3 - Netflix Original Underdogs Baby Mama Charlie St. Cloud The Darkness Frost/Nixon An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 - Netflix Original A Whisker Away - Netflix Film The Order: Season 2 - Netflix Original Babies: Part 2 - Netflix Documentary Father Soldier Son - Netflix Documentary Feel the Beat - Netflix Film Floor is Lava - Netflix Original Lost Bullet - Netflix Film Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 - Netflix Original One Way to Tomorrow - Netflix Film The Politician - Netflix Original Rhyme Time Town - Netflix Family Wasp Network - Netflix Film June 21-30 Goldie Dark Skies Eric Andre: Legalize Everything - Netflix Comedy Special Athlete A - Netflix Documentary Crazy Delicious - Netflix Original Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí - Netflix Film Amar y vivir - Netflix Original Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - Netflix Film Home Game - Netflix Documentary Straight Up Bratz: The Movie Adú - Netflix Film BNA - Netflix Anime George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half - Netflix Comedy Special

