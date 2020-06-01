Netflix In June 2020: 13 Reasons Why, Fuller House, Dark, Reality Z And More

    For Quick Alerts
      With the weather changing and the lockdown extended for another month, Netflix can help you keep company on the rainy evenings. Recently, Netflix launched the comedy show, Space Force starring Steve Carell, and the streaming giant will continue to bring some more comedies like The Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams-starrer comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga in the month of June 2020.

      Everything Coming To Netflix In June 2020

      The anticipated third season of Dark will also be coming to Netflix, along with the second season of The Politicians and all three seasons of Hannibal. Fuller House- Farewell Season is dropping on June 1 while 13 Reasons Why's final season will also come out on June 5.

      Other Netflix originals set to release this month include, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, One Take, the second season of Roswell: New Mexico and The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story.

      Here is a complete list of everything coming to Netflix in June 2020

      June 1

      June 1

      Act of Valor

      All Dogs Go to Heaven

      Bad News Bears

      Cape Fear

      Casper

      Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card, Sakura Card

      Clueless

      Cocomelon: Season 1

      E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

      The Healer

      Inside Man

      Lust, Caution

      Observe and Report

      Priest

      The Silence of the Lambs

      Starship Troopers

      The Boy

      The Car (1977)

      The Disaster Artist

      The Help

      The Lake House

      The QueenTwister

      V for Vendetta

      Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

      West Side Story

      You Don't Mess with the Zohan

      Zodiac

      June 2- 10

      June 2- 10

      Alone: Season 6

      Fuller House: The Farewell Season - Netflix Original

      Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On: Season 1

      True: Rainbow Rescue - Netflix Family

      Lady Bird

      Killing Gunther

      Spelling the Dream - Netflix Documentary

      Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga - Netflix Anime

      Can You Hear Me? / M'entends-tu? - Netflix Original

      13 Reasons Why: Season 4 - Netflix Original

      Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai - Netflix Film

      Hannibal: Seasons 1 - 3

      The Last Days of American Crime - Netflix Film

      Queer Eye: Season 5 - Netflix Original

      Queen of the South: Season 4

      Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)

      Before I Fall

      Curon - Netflix Original

      DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

      Lenox Hill - Netflix Documentary

      Middle Men

      My Mister: Season 1

      Reality Z - Netflix Original

      June 11-20

      June 11-20

      Pose: Season 2

      Addicted to Life

      Da 5 Bloods - Netflix Film

      Dating Around: Season 2 - Netflix Original

      F is For Family: Season 4 - Netflix Original

      Jo Koy: In His Elements - Netflix Comedy Special

      Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 - Netflix Family

      One Piece: Alabasta, East Blue, Enter Chopper at the Winter Island, And Entering Into the Grand Line

      Pokémon Journeys: The Series - Netflix Family

      The Search - Netflix Original

      The Woods - Netflix Original

      Alexa & Katie: Part 4 - Netflix Family

      How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

      Milea

      Marcella: Season 3 - Netflix Original

      Underdogs

      Baby Mama

      Charlie St. Cloud

      The Darkness

      Frost/Nixon

      An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

      Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 - Netflix Original

      A Whisker Away - Netflix Film

      The Order: Season 2 - Netflix Original

      Babies: Part 2 - Netflix Documentary

      Father Soldier Son - Netflix Documentary

      Feel the Beat - Netflix Film

      Floor is Lava - Netflix Original

      Lost Bullet - Netflix Film

      Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 - Netflix Original

      One Way to Tomorrow - Netflix Film

      The Politician - Netflix Original

      Rhyme Time Town - Netflix Family

      Wasp Network - Netflix Film

      June 21-30

      June 21-30

      Goldie

      Dark Skies

      Eric Andre: Legalize Everything - Netflix Comedy Special

      Athlete A - Netflix Documentary

      Crazy Delicious - Netflix Original

      Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí - Netflix Film

      Amar y vivir - Netflix Original

      Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga - Netflix Film

      Home Game - Netflix Documentary

      Straight Up

      Bratz: The Movie

      Adú - Netflix Film

      BNA - Netflix Anime

      George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half - Netflix Comedy Special

      Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 10:51 [IST]
