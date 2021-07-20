    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Never Have I Ever Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Debut Film To Be Netflix Adaptation Of Pride And Prejudice

      By
      |

      Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has booked her first film role with The Netherfield Girls, a romantic comedy set up at Netflix.

      Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

      The project marks Ramakrishnan's second project with the streamer following the coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever.

      The Netherfield Girls is described as a "fresh and contemporary" take on Pride and Prejudice in the vein of teen comedies like Easy A and 10 Things I Hate About You.

      The Witcher 2: Henry Cavill Set To Return As Geralt of Rivia On December 17The Witcher 2: Henry Cavill Set To Return As Geralt of Rivia On December 17

      According to Variety, Ramakrishnan will play Lizzie Bennet, the protagonist of Jane Austen's classic novel who eventually discovers the man she thinks is Mr Wrong is in fact Mr Right.

      Becca Gleason, known for the Joey King-starrer Summer '03, is directing the film from an original script she wrote.

      Temple Hill Entertainment is producing The Netherfield Girls, which was sold to Netflix. A release date has not been announced.

      Indian Matchmaking Scores An Emmy Nomination; Twitter Says 'It's Trash, Problematic, & Barely Entertaining'Indian Matchmaking Scores An Emmy Nomination; Twitter Says 'It's Trash, Problematic, & Barely Entertaining'

      Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan is set to reprise her role of Devi in the second season of Never Have I Ever, slated to start streaming in July.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X