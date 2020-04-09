    For Quick Alerts
      Nikkhil Advani Opens Up About His Upcoming Netflix Series Hasmukh Starring Vir Das

      The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming series Hasmukh with actor-comedian Vir Das in the titular has generated enormous buzz amongst the audiences. Show Producer Nikkhil Advani, in a recent interview, opened up about his series that revolves around a timid, small-town comedian who happens to be a reluctant killer. He also spoke about the creative experience collaborating with Vir Das on the dark comedy.

      Nikkhil said, “I think the audience will find it interesting to watch Vir in that avatar. No one can imagine Vir like that, because even in real life he is a stand-up comedian. He has acted really well. The story is of a reluctant killer. It is a fight between moral and ambitions.” (sic)

      Hasmukh

      He went on to add, “Vir and I always wanted to collaborate. He came up with the idea, and I suggested making the story a little darker. So, we developed the script accordingly. We have got a great casting with some of the finest actors. Things just fell in place nicely,”

      On being quizzed if the series was preponed due to the lockdown, Advani replied, “It is a big advantage for us that the show is releasing now on Netflix, when people are sitting at home and consuming a lot of digital content. But, it was always meant to release at this point of time. It was planned to release in April.”

      Hasmukh

      Hasmukh is set to hit the streaming giant on April 17. Helmed by director Nikhil Gonsalves, the series also stars Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad in pivotal roles. Check out the trailer below:

      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 23:13 [IST]
