Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Ewan McGregor Returns To The Star Wars!

The highly awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer is finally out. As reported earlier, Ewan McGregor's Jedi Knight to the Star Wars with this Disney + Hotstar show, which has been slated to be premiered on May 25, this year. The highly exciting Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer is now taking social media by storm.

As per the reports, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is a limited series, takes place ten years after the tragic events that happened in the Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith. The teaser trailer of the series gives a glimpse of a new inquisitor in action, who starts imposing a dark order on the galaxy. The Empire is now flourishing, and Obi-Wan has gone hiding.

Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer here:

Between darkness and defeat, hope survives.



Watch the new teaser trailer for #ObiWanKenobi, and start streaming the limited series May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QJPVtyv7d9 — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 9, 2022

Along with Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen will be seen reprising his character, the evil iron-lunged Sith, Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi will also feature Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and others in the pivotal roles.

Star Wars Spinoff Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Is All Set To Premiere On May 25 On Disney Plus

The Batman Box Office Collection: Robert Pattinson's Film Bags Rs 21.75 Crore In India In Four Days



As reported earlier, Obi-Wan Kenobi is premiering on May 25, 2022, which marks the 45th anniversary of the debut of Star Wars: A New Hope, which was released in 1977. The live-action series is helmed by Deborah Chow, who has also served as an executive producer with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.