Paatal Lok: Complaint Filed Against Anushka Sharma’s Series For Alleged Usage Of Racial Slur

Paatal Lok, a new web series that has received raving reviews from critics and audiences, has landed in trouble for allegedly using a racial slur. A complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission against the series, which has been directed by Jaideep Ahlawat, and produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films.

According to an NDTV report, the complaint was filed by All Arunachal Pradesh Gorkha Youth Association. Bharatiya Gorkha Yuva Parisangh president Nanda Kirati Dewan was quoted as saying about the sexist and racial slur, "Such stereotyping not only maligns the as a whole normalizes racism a standard practice for the people. It sets a distorted image among people regarding a certain community, the brunt of which, the people living there have to face."

A few days back, Viren Sri Gurung, a member of the Lawyers Guild sent a legal notice to Anushka Sharma for the usage of a casteist slur on the show. He said, "There is a clip wherein during an interrogation a lady police officer uses a casteist slur on a Nepali character. There wouldn't have been any problem had only 'Nepali' been used. But the word that follows it is unacceptable. Since Anushka Sharma is one of the producers of the show, we have served her a notice."

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller which features Abhishek Bannerjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Gul Panag and others. The series launched on Amazon Prime Video last week.

