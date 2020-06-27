    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Prasoon Joshi Slams Makers Of Swara Bhaskar’s Show ‘Rasbhari’ For Irresponsible Content

      Rasbhari, a web-series starring Swara Bhaskar, has been called out by lyricist Prasoon Joshi for irresponsibility in the name of entertainment. Prasoon, who is also the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, slammed the show's makers for its content, which includes a little girl dancing provocatively in front of old men. He questioned whether this is freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation.

      Prasoon Slams Makers Of Rasbhari For Irresponsible Content

      Prasoon took to his Twitter handle to write, "Saddened by Web series #Rasbhari's irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking. Creators& audience need 2 seriously rethink Freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation? Let's spare children in the desperate need 4 entertainment."

      The web series is set in Meerut, and it revolves around a boy named Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena), who falls for his teacher (Swara). Things take a turn when people find out that the teacher has a 'sex-obsessed' alter-ego. Rasbhari has been written by Shantanu Shrivastava, and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

      Swara clarified the context of the scene in her reply to Prasoon's tweet. She wrote, "Sir, you are getting the scene wrong. It is the exact opposite of how you have perceived it. The small girl is dancing on her own wish and her father is embarrassed. The dance is not shameful. The girl is just dancing, she doesn't know that society will sexualise her. This is what the scene shows."

      Apart from Swara and Ayushmaan, the series also stars Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli, Rashmi Agdekar, and Chitranjan Tripathi.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 18:08 [IST]
