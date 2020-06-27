Prasoon Joshi Slams Makers Of Swara Bhaskar’s Show ‘Rasbhari’ For Irresponsible Content

Rasbhari, a web-series starring Swara Bhaskar, has been called out by lyricist Prasoon Joshi for irresponsibility in the name of entertainment. Prasoon, who is also the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification, slammed the show's makers for its content, which includes a little girl dancing provocatively in front of old men. He questioned whether this is freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation.

Prasoon took to his Twitter handle to write, "Saddened by Web series #Rasbhari's irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking. Creators& audience need 2 seriously rethink Freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation? Let's spare children in the desperate need 4 entertainment."

Saddened byWebseries #Rasbhari’s irresponsible content portraying alittle girl child dancing provocatively in frontof men drinking.Creators& audience need 2seriously rethink Freedomof expression or freedom of exploitation?Let’s spare children in thedesperate need4 entertainment. — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) June 26, 2020

The web series is set in Meerut, and it revolves around a boy named Nand (Ayushmaan Saxena), who falls for his teacher (Swara). Things take a turn when people find out that the teacher has a 'sex-obsessed' alter-ego. Rasbhari has been written by Shantanu Shrivastava, and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

Swara clarified the context of the scene in her reply to Prasoon's tweet. She wrote, "Sir, you are getting the scene wrong. It is the exact opposite of how you have perceived it. The small girl is dancing on her own wish and her father is embarrassed. The dance is not shameful. The girl is just dancing, she doesn't know that society will sexualise her. This is what the scene shows."

आदर सहित सर, शायद आप scene ग़लत समझ रहे हैं। सीन जो वर्णन किया है उसके ठीक उल्टा है। बच्ची अपने मर्ज़ी से नाच रही है- पिता देख कर झेंप जाता है & शर्मिंदा होता है।नाच उत्तेजक नहीं है, बच्ची बस नाच रही है, वो नहीं जानती समाज उसे भी sexualise करेगा- scene यही दिखाता है। #Rashbhari https://t.co/xUAmRBHHjJ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 26, 2020

Apart from Swara and Ayushmaan, the series also stars Pradyuman Singh, Neelu Kohli, Rashmi Agdekar, and Chitranjan Tripathi.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Follows Sonu Sood's Footsteps, Helps Migrant Workers Reach Home

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker: Blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt For Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Is Height Of Idiocy