Swara Bhasker: Blaming Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt For Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Is Height Of Idiocy

Swara Bhasker Slammed The Trolls

The Veere Di Wedding actress wrote, The "Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!"

'Let Sushant Have His Peace And His Family Privacy', Says Swara Bhasker

"Sushant didn't leave a note. We don't know what he went thru. We don't know the cause. taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn't leave a note! Get it? He didn't want to talk about it. He's gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy," read her next tweet.

Swara's Tweets Didn't Go Down Well With A Few People

A netizen wrote, "Swara bhaskar .... asking questions from government , did she dare to ask questions in her own garbage system??? While #metoo??? #Nepotism ..??? She behave like that girl who handle purse of #SonamKapoor !!! #Hypocrisy is word for her #swarabhaskar #KaranJohar #Alia." "Hmm! You sound so insensitive when you defend Alia and Karan. Here in US, we call it a bully. It might be silly or frivolous show for some but not for all...certainly not for the one on who's expense these two were laughing," read a comment.

Speaking About Sushant Singh Rajput

The Chhichhore actor's last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai on June 15, 2020. Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Varun Sharma, Rhea Chakraborty and others attended his funeral.