Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger Earns A Spot In BAFTA 2021 Longlist

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has earned a lot of praise for the recent Netflix release titled, The White Tiger. The actress has reportedly also earned a spot on the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) longlist for its 2021 Awards, for the Supporting Actress category.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, recently shared the BAFTA longlist on Twitter to celebrate the nod to Priyanka's performance as supporting actress. Parineeti tweeted, "Ladies and gentlemen MEET MY BAFTA LONGLIST SISTER! Can't wait for this to happen!"

Soon after, PeeCee shared her sister's post and wrote, "You're a cutie tishuuuu! love u @ParineetiChopra" Take a look at the tweet,

Apart from Priyanka, the film's lead and debutante Adarsh Gourav made it to the longlist for the Leading Actor category. The film has also been listed in other categories like Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Editing.

According to reports, the final list of nominations will be unveiled on March 9, 2021. A month later, the BAFTA Awards ceremony will take place on April 11.

Last month, The White Tiger also received an honourable mention in the Best Film category in the Gold List, which honour artists from the Asian and Pacific Islander (API) in the film industry. Priyanka received honourable mention in the category of the best supporting female actor.

Notably, The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's book by the same name and is directed by Ramin Bahrani. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in a supporting role and explores India's class struggle.

It follows Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who lives a life of perpetual servanthood and poverty. After becoming a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok (Rajkummar) and his wife named Pinky (Priyanka), Balram begins seeking a life in the light and aims for a life of freedom and financial prosperity.

ALSO READ: Cardi B Praises Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, Says 'Was Crying And Angry While Watching'

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Says Her Husband Nick Jonas Believes She Will Be The First Jonas To Win An Oscar