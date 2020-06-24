Alert! Online Search For Delhi Crime, Narcos, Love Aaj Kal And More Can Put You At Risk

Delhi Crime Is Available On Netflix

Another list which shared the top 10 movies to stay clear of includes, Mardaani 2, Zootopia, Jawaani Jaaneman, Chapaak, Love Aaj Kal, Inception, Baahubali, Rajnigandha, Gully Boy and Bala. Venkat Krishnapur, vice-president of engineering and managing director, McAfee India, said, "The lockdown induced surge in online entertainment traffic has brewed the perfect storm for cybercriminals. They are following and targeting consumers' obsession with accessing content - particularly for free."

Panchayat Is Available On Amazon Prime Video

Krishnapur added, "Refrain from using illegal streaming sites. Many illegal streaming sites are riddled with malware disguised as pirated video files. Do your device a favour and stream the show from a reputable source. In these uncertain times, it is crucial that consumers stay vigilant, invest in responsible online behaviour and recognize that if something is too good to be true, it probably isn't true".

Narcos Is Available On Netflix

Over the years, the Government has made several efforts to stop piracy and illegal sites. While access to many major websites has been blocked successfully, the associated risk has not been eliminated completely.