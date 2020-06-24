    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Alert! Online Search For Delhi Crime, Narcos, Love Aaj Kal And More Can Put You At Risk

      Several reports have claimed a cybersecurity threat in the coming week, banks have asked their customers to not share account details with anyone or click on suspicious links. A new report claimed that search for free content online can expose the user to a host of vulnerabilities. On Tuesday, McAfee revealed a top 10 web risk list for both TV series and movies.

      Searching For Delhi Crime, Narcos, Love Aaj Kal And More Can Put You At Risk

      As identified by McAfee's Web Advisor platform, several TV shows including Delhi Crime, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Panchayat, Akoori, Fauda, Ghoul, Mindhunter, Narcos, Devlok and Lost when searched online for free consumption, can put you at high risk. According to reports, hackers entice users to visit potentially malicious websites which are designed to install malware or steal passwords and personal information while visiting the site to download free content. With the increase in consumption of online content across India, the risk has also increased.

      Delhi Crime Is Available On Netflix

      Delhi Crime Is Available On Netflix

      Another list which shared the top 10 movies to stay clear of includes, Mardaani 2, Zootopia, Jawaani Jaaneman, Chapaak, Love Aaj Kal, Inception, Baahubali, Rajnigandha, Gully Boy and Bala. Venkat Krishnapur, vice-president of engineering and managing director, McAfee India, said, "The lockdown induced surge in online entertainment traffic has brewed the perfect storm for cybercriminals. They are following and targeting consumers' obsession with accessing content - particularly for free."

      Panchayat Is Available On Amazon Prime Video

      Panchayat Is Available On Amazon Prime Video

      Krishnapur added, "Refrain from using illegal streaming sites. Many illegal streaming sites are riddled with malware disguised as pirated video files. Do your device a favour and stream the show from a reputable source. In these uncertain times, it is crucial that consumers stay vigilant, invest in responsible online behaviour and recognize that if something is too good to be true, it probably isn't true".

      Narcos Is Available On Netflix

      Narcos Is Available On Netflix

      Over the years, the Government has made several efforts to stop piracy and illegal sites. While access to many major websites has been blocked successfully, the associated risk has not been eliminated completely.

