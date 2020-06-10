    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sushmita Sen Says ‘Aarya’ Was The Glimmer Of Light When She Was Battling Addison’s Disease

      By
      |

      Sushmita Sen is making her comeback as an actress, this time, on the small screen. She is making her debut on web series with the show Aarya, which will premiere on June 19, 2020.

      In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Sushmita opened up about her being diagnosed with Addison's disease in 2014, because of which she disappeared from the public eye. She shared that Aarya was the light at the end of a dark tunnel, when she was battling the illness.

      Sushmita Sen

      Sushmita said, "The reason I am also excited is because all through the last ten years, out of which five were lovely, watching my little one grow up and being there a hundred per cent... After that, the last five years were pretty traumatising. They really took me to the darkest of places that I had never been before."

      She continued, "And all through that, there was this light at the end of the tunnel; I did not know it would be called Aarya but I knew that something good is coming and I have to hold on and fight whatever it is I am facing now, because I am not done. And by that, I don't mean a film or web series, but just something to look forward to."

      Aarya has been co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, and Sandeep Modi. The series is based on a Dutch series named Penoza, and is produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani's Ram Madhvani Films.

      ALSO READ: Exclusive! Director Ram Madhvani Opens Up About Sushmita Sen's Return To Screen With Aarya

      ALSO READ: Aarya Trailer Out Now: Sushmita Sen Returns To Screen As A Fierce Mother

      Read more about: sushmita sen aarya
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X