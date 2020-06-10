Sushmita Sen Says ‘Aarya’ Was The Glimmer Of Light When She Was Battling Addison’s Disease

Sushmita Sen is making her comeback as an actress, this time, on the small screen. She is making her debut on web series with the show Aarya, which will premiere on June 19, 2020.

In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Sushmita opened up about her being diagnosed with Addison's disease in 2014, because of which she disappeared from the public eye. She shared that Aarya was the light at the end of a dark tunnel, when she was battling the illness.

Sushmita said, "The reason I am also excited is because all through the last ten years, out of which five were lovely, watching my little one grow up and being there a hundred per cent... After that, the last five years were pretty traumatising. They really took me to the darkest of places that I had never been before."

She continued, "And all through that, there was this light at the end of the tunnel; I did not know it would be called Aarya but I knew that something good is coming and I have to hold on and fight whatever it is I am facing now, because I am not done. And by that, I don't mean a film or web series, but just something to look forward to."

Aarya has been co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, and Sandeep Modi. The series is based on a Dutch series named Penoza, and is produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani's Ram Madhvani Films.

