Aarya Trailer Out Now: Sushmita Sen Returns To Screen As A Fierce Mother

Sushmita Sen Returns To Screen With Disney Plus Hotstar Aarya

On the other hand, Sushmita Sen has changed her Twitter bio to "I AM #AARYA". In the two-minute-long trailer, Sushmita Sen turns from a simple wife and mother to a crime lord to protect her family. The web show is reportedly a remake of Dutch show titled, Penoza. Aarya will also see Chandrachur Singh in the lead role, who has also returned to acting after a long time.

Aarya To Release On June 19

The trailer first shows us glimpses of Aarya's (Sushmita Sen) simple and happy life with her family and kids. After finding out that her husband is running an illegal business, Aarya is determined to put a stop to it. When he is shot in the broad daylight and drugs worth 300 core risks the lives of her kids, Sushmita takes over the business and is ready to go to any lengths to protect her family.

Sushmita Sen On First Web Show Aaryan

A report in Hindustan Times quotes Sushmita, during the trailer launch, talking about the role. She revealed to have loved the role enough to beg for it after reading the script. "Life me pehli baar workshop karae mujhse (I did workshops for the first time in my life). It is the courage of human being - it is not about being a man or a woman."

Apart from Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh, Aarya also stars Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O'Nell and Sugandha Garg among others. The Hotstar special will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 19.