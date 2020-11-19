The Crown’s Emma Corin Reacts To Backlash Over Princess Diana Portrayal

The Crown season 4 has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from critics as well as audiences. The fourth season covered the period between 1970s and 1990s, and had a special spotlight on Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage.

Actress Emma Corin, who joined the cast this season, was much appreciated for her portrayal of a heart-touching but troubled, Princess Diana. However, there has also been a negative reaction as some perceived the depiction of Diana (incomplete sentence). Reportedly, the Royal Family and members of British parliament are not pleased especially with the portrayal of Diana's marriage to Charles.

Talking about this, Emma told E! Online, "I think for everyone in The Crown, we always try and remind everyone that the series that we're in is fictionalized, to a great extent. Obviously, it has its roots in reality and in some fact, but Peter Morgan's scripts are works of fiction."

She continued, "At the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And even with Diana, it's still very much fresh, I suppose-everything that happened. So I do really understand if people would be upset. We approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it's such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters. And as an actor, it's such a joy to really bring a lot to them."

"This is The Crown's version of Diana. That really changed it for me. It doesn't remove the pressure and the responsibility that I feel, but it made it more manageable to do the role," added Corin.

The Crown season 4 stars Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Ben Daniels, Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty, Marion Bailey and others. The show is created by Peter Morgan.

