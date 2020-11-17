The Crown Season 4 Twitter Review: Netizens Can't Stop Watching The Netflix Show

Netizens have been excited about the return of Netflix series The Crown with season 4. New episodes of the show dropped over the weekend and the season is being hailed as one of the best. Set during the time period from 1977 to 1990, season 4 showcases many iconic moments in the Royal family's history, including Princess Diana's tumultuous relationship with Prince Charles, and Margaret Thatcher's ascension as the first female Prime Minister.

Fans have been highly impressed by performances by Gillian Anderson as Thatcher, and newcomer Emma Corrin who can be seen playing Princess Diana. As the binge-watching commenced, many took to social media to praise the show, as one user wrote, "Season 4 of The Crown just came out, so if I ignore your texts, calls, and DMs... it's on purpose. If you have an emergency, please hang up and dial 9-1-1." Another tweet read, "My Dad walked in to me watching The Crown, heard Gillian Anderson's Thatcher voice, did a fully body shudder, then immediately left."

A Twitter user wrote, "I just hope the series finale of #TheCrown ends with William and Kate's royal wedding as it ties everything together back to the Crown, but with the reassurance and hope that the next generation of royals will do better than the ones before them."

Many fans also talked about the cast, an occasional mouse spotted on set, their constant need to fact check the show and first-time watchers' new-found obsession. Here are some more reaction tweets of The Crown season 4.

real talk, where do I cop Diana’s outfits in the crown.... pic.twitter.com/qVIjZjq4QA — fagette 🍃 (@foxyyjudas) November 15, 2020

watching season 4 of the crown after not watching a minute of the other seasons pic.twitter.com/Js7eO3hObi — mizzus behave (@Nadrojo) November 15, 2020

Me googling “did ____ really happen?” about every other scene on #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/AYTsGI6OZg — 🌻kota (@sunfIowercoffee) November 15, 2020

Anyone else catch the mouse casually strolling past the Queen Mother in Episode 3? #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/6OWynlTFjn — MojoMovies (@mojomoviesyt) November 15, 2020

Watching #TheCrown on Netflix. I am so in love with the shyness and kindness of #PrincessDiana and at the same time loathing the way she was treated by the royal family. Even if it is 10% true. Great performance by #EmmaCorrin as Princess #Diana — Abhimanyu (@abhi_singhal) November 17, 2020

The Crown season 4 stars Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Josh O'Connor, Tobias Menezes, Helena Bonham Carter, and Erin Doherty in pivotal roles.

