The Silent Sea Star Bae Doona Set To Return To Hollywood For Zack Snyder's Next

Reports have revealed that Korean actor Bae Doona will be joining the cast of the upcoming Zack Synder film backed by Netflix. Titled Rebel Moon and co-written by Zack Snyder and Kurt Johnstad, the film is a science fiction film set to be helmed by Snyder himself.

According to reports, the makers have roped in some of big Hollywood stars including Sofia Boutella, Jena Malone, Staz Nair, E Duffy, Charlotte Maggi and Sky Yang in pivotal roles. The film will also star Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and Ray Fisher.

Bae Doona who was last seen in English films like Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending and classic release Sense8 will be turning to the mainstream media with Rebel Moon. The film will mark her follow up collaboration with Netflix. Earlier this year, she was seen in the streaming giant's Korean drama release titled The Silent Sea. The series also starred actors Gong Yoo in a leading role.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if Rebel Moon is part of the Snyderverse, which also includes some prominent DC releases like Man of Steel, Justice League, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. The film is set to explore the space instead of superheroes on earth.

Rebel Moon will reportedly follow the story of a space colony at the edge of the galaxy. The colony threatened by tyrannical invaders led by Regent Balisarius, send out a mysterious woman to seek help from the nearby planets.

The story's film adaptation will be released into parts. Netflix is yet to confirm the release date, however, the film is expected to begin filming in April 2022.