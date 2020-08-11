    For Quick Alerts
      Ullu's Latest Show 'Woodpecker' Takes A Page Out Of Vijay Mallya's Book

      Providing unending wholesome entertainment has been the priority for popular OTT platform ULLU. The app which offers variety of content is fast climbing the steps to becoming one of the most viewed platforms in the country.

      Ullus Show ‘Woodpecker’ Takes A Page Out Of Mallyas Book

      Keeping their promise to deliever exciting and engaging content, Ullu app's latest show offering talks about an aviation buisnessman's journey who indulges in illegal activities to reach heights, much like Vijay Mallya's case which caught him in a knee deep scam.

      The lead character also has a strong resemblance with Vijay Mallya's famous lifestyle, his love for cars and infamous affairs.

      Talking about the gritty new show, Vibhu Aggarwal, CEO, says, "Woodpecker is a very thrilling and engaging show about how financial laundering in aviation industry works. Viewers can instantly relate it to Vijay Mallya's case and also understand what can possibly take place when a scam of this magnitude is constructed. It's exciting, thrilling and promises to keep the viewers hooked on to it."

      Woodpecker is set to release on August 14.

      Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 21:46 [IST]
