Voot Select’s Fourth Original Series, Illegal’s Trailer Is Out Now!

Two high profile cases, a battery of high-power legal eagles & the number one law firm of the country - Illegal is a first of its kind intense, racy legal drama that questions whether all lawyers are mercenaries or can some resist the lure of greed, ambition and power; and fight to win defining judgements that hold the bar of justice high and restore faith in humanity.

The legal drama show is directed by Sahir Raza and produced by Irada Entertainment. The show stars Piyush Mishra, Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Mishra and Kubbra Sait. The series is written by Reshu Nath, with Vikram Bhatt as its creative producer.

Illegal releases on Voot on May 12.

Check out the trailer of Illegal here -

ALSO READ: Broken But Beautiful Season 3: High Demand To Cast Sidharth Shukla Or Asim Riaz!

ALSO READ: Doordarshan To Re-Run Irrfan Khan's First TV Show Shrikant; Fans Request To Re-run Chandrakanta!