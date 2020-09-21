WandaVision Trailer: 5 Things Confirmed With The First Trailer Of Marvel Studio's New Series

Vision's Existence

The earlier teaser from Super Bowl gave a glimpse in Wanda Maximoff and Vision's relationship and life. The story is set to take several parts from the several Marvel comics and show Scarlet Witch's true powers and the ability to wrap reality. We do see Wanda change reality while sitting on her couch alone, it could mean Vision is her version of his memories and nothing more. The official synopsis reads, "While living their ideal suburban life, Wanda Maximoff and Vision begin to suspect things are not as they seem".

Wanda Vision Genre

Marvel fans got the first look at the series a few months ago when footage for it and other MCU Disney+ shows was released during the Super Bowl. With the full trailer, the makers also released more details including show description which calls it half sitcom, half MCU epic. Part of the show's trailer replicates sitcoms, while other footage teases the bigger story and introduces more characters with hints of comedy and thriller.

New Characters In WandaVision

Vision's death in Avengers: Infinity War has be a key moment in Wanda's life. The show will pick up after Endgame as she struggles with accepting real life. The trailer also introduces the first look at Kathryn Hahn's Agnes (named in the trailer's captions) and grown-up Monica Rambeau played by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as a child in Captain Marvel. According to reports about the show's cast, the six-part episode series could also see a cameo by Doctor Strange.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is no longer the first Marvel show releasing on Disney+ Hotstar. Earlier, it was reported that WandaVision will release in 2021, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will take the lead. However, due to the pandemic and the delay in shoot, the show's release date has been updated to 2021 instead.