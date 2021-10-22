Wentworth Season 9: Final Episodes To Release On Netflix On October 27

Wentworth, Australia's prison-based drama series is all set to return with its final Season 9. The show gained a huge fan following since its premiere in 2013, especially among the fans of Orange Is the New Black.

While season 9 makes at end of the show, producer Jo Porter told News Corp in September 2020 to "never say never" at some kind of continuation in the future. Jo revealed that they might return in a way or another, "It feels like this chapter of the show has finished," she said.

"This season has had a big spike in audience domestically. We're getting new audiences all the time. There are a few characters who survive. There are possibilities [for continuing] but at the moment we're focusing on this being a beautiful bow to draw a close to this chapter," she added.

Created by Lara Radulovich, David Hannam, and Reg Watson, Wentworth reportedly follows the lives of female inmates in the titular prison. The show is led by Danielle Cormack who plays Bea Smith. Bea can be seen climbing the hierarchy of the prison in the early seasons.

The show has over 100 episodes in total, also making Wentworth the longest-running drama series released by Fox. Season 9 of Wentworth started airing on August 24 in Australia and the final episode is slated to be aired on October 26.

According to reports, the new episodes are set to air every Tuesday and after the finale airs on October 26, the entire season will release on Netflix on October 27.