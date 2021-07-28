What To Watch On Netflix On Nature Conservation Day

Climate change, deforestation and carbon footprint are all commonly discussed terms these days. On July 28, Nature Conservation Day, learn more about our wonderful planet through these Netflix documentaries. Presenting a renewed perspective about the miracles of nature and why it must be treated with care, these documentaries will take you to the bottom of the ocean and soar over verdant landscapes.

Our Planet

This groundbreaking, Emmy Award-winning documentary series of eight parts is voiced by Sir David Attenborough. Filmed across 50 countries over a span of four years, this focuses on the diversity of habitats around the world.

Night On Earth

Combining the best of nature and technology like thermal imaging, night-vision goggles, infrared light, and more, this innovative series looks at what happens in the wilderness when the sun goes down.

Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s Once Upon A Time In Calcutta To Premiere At 78th Venice International Film Festival

A Life On Our Planet

There’s no one who has seen as much of the planet as Sir David Attenborough has in his 93 years. This documentary is an honest and powerful look at the impact of mankind on Earth.

Chasing Coral

This documentary, released in 2017, is about a team of scientists, divers and photographers who examine the effects of pollution on coral reefs. It takes a look at how climate change can cause the mighty reefs to potentially disappear.

Disney+ Hotstar Announces New Line-Up Featuring Sushmita Sen, Ajay Devgn, Pratik Gandhi & Others

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet

The documentary is an eye-opener as it looks at the delicate balance of biodiversity on earth. It also features inputs from experts on small steps that we can all take to do our bit for the planet.

My Octopus Teacher

This Academy Award winner for Best Documentary (Feature) revolves around the bond between a filmmaker and an octopus. It beautifully captures the friendship between human beings and nature, while highlighting how they can learn from each other.