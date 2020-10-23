What To Watch This Weekend: Mirzapur 2, A Suitable Boy, Over The Moon & More

Over The Moon

The Netflix release follows an adventurous girl, who builds a rocket and flies it to outer space to meet a mythical goddess. The film is a retelling of the classic Chinese tale about the moon deity Chang'e, and it also features several catchy tunes. The animated movie features an ensemble of talented voice actors, including Hamilton's Phillipa Soo, Jon Cho, Sandra Oh, Ken Jeong and Margaret Cho.

The Queen's Gambit

Set in the Cold War-era, the seven-episode series explores the true cost of genius, who is Beth Harmon, a highly talented female chess player. The Queen's Gambit based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel, follows a taciturn orphan whose unflinching demeanour and analytical brain reveal her to be a lethal chess prodigy. The series has been highly praised by critics for its performances and is being called as part of a new genre termed as prestige drama.

Mirzapur Season 2

The most awaited show this season is Mirzapur 2, which is returning after two years. After the blood bath wedding at the end of season one, fans have been eager to see how Guddu Pandit will exact revenge and what will happen to the Tripathis. The ten-part series stars a talented cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal, and will also introduce new characters with actors like Vijay Varma.

A Suitable Boy

BBC's A Suitable Boy is based on a book of the same name by Vikram Seth and is directed by Mira Nair. Acquired by Netflix for streaming in India, the show follows a spirited university student Lata in India circa 1951, as the country gets accustomed to its new-found independence. While on the other hand, Maan struggles to make his politician father proud. A Suitable Boy stars Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal and others.

The Mandalorian

We also have a different suggestion in preparation for next week. Disney+ Hotstar is all set to drop The Mandalorian's season 2 on October 30. With one week to go, you can catch up season one, or just rewatch the show for some of the best moments in Star Wars Universe, starring Baby Yoda, the ‘soup-drinking, frog-eating and power-wielding' 50-year-old miniature green creature.