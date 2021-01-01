What To Watch This Weekend: Paurashpur, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Yearly Departed & More

Paurashpur

The much-talked-about Hindi OTT original released at the end of 2020 on ZEE5. Starring Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das and Anant Joshi the period drama has been making headlines for the cast and storyline. Paurashpur set against the backdrop of 16th century India, is filled with gory mutilation imagery and abuse of women.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4

The Netflix release had returned for the final season, the makers have promised a more dark and gritty storyline. The new trailer also introduced an evil Nick, meanwhile, Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina is ready to take on a new avatar after becoming queen of Hell.

Yearly Departed

The Amazon Prime comedy special is the best way to say goodbye to 2020. Hosted by Phoebe Robinson, Yearly Departed brings together some of the best female comedians as they host a funeral for the entire year. It stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, and Ziwe. The show started streaming on December 30.

The Spanish Princess

The Spanish Princess is the second-period drama releasing this week. The show set in the 16th century in Tudor London follows the life of Catherine of Aragon and her impact on European history. It is reportedly based on two best-selling novels - The Constant Princess and The King's Curse- by Philippa Gregory. The international release drops on SonyLIV on January 1, 2021.