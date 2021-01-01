What To Watch This Weekend: Paurashpur, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, Yearly Departed & More
For the first weekend of 2021 (January 1-3), the Indian streaming platforms have very little to offer. However, unlike traditional crime thriller and drama releases seen in the past few weeks, this time around we have more reality and variety shows dropping in on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Some of the releases worth checking out in the new category are Best Leftovers, Dream Homemakers, The Minimalists: Less Is Now and Headspace Guide to Meditation.
On the other hand, ZEE5 ended 2020 with a bang, as the awaited fantasy show Paurashpur premiered on December 29 and SonyLIV will be welcoming 2021 with The Spanish Princess which drops on January 1.
Here are some of our recommendations for the weekend:
Paurashpur
The much-talked-about Hindi OTT original released at the end of 2020 on ZEE5. Starring Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das and Anant Joshi the period drama has been making headlines for the cast and storyline. Paurashpur set against the backdrop of 16th century India, is filled with gory mutilation imagery and abuse of women.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4
The Netflix release had returned for the final season, the makers have promised a more dark and gritty storyline. The new trailer also introduced an evil Nick, meanwhile, Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina is ready to take on a new avatar after becoming queen of Hell.
Yearly Departed
The Amazon Prime comedy special is the best way to say goodbye to 2020. Hosted by Phoebe Robinson, Yearly Departed brings together some of the best female comedians as they host a funeral for the entire year. It stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tiffany Haddish, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Rothwell, and Ziwe. The show started streaming on December 30.
The Spanish Princess
The Spanish Princess is the second-period drama releasing this week. The show set in the 16th century in Tudor London follows the life of Catherine of Aragon and her impact on European history. It is reportedly based on two best-selling novels - The Constant Princess and The King's Curse- by Philippa Gregory. The international release drops on SonyLIV on January 1, 2021.
