 »   »   » #Chaisam Wedding: The Celebrations Kick-Start

#Chaisam wedding is undoubtedly the most-awaited celebrity wedding of South Indian film industry, in recent times. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the Ye Maya Chesave co-stars, are all set to exchange wedding vows in the real life, too.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha recently finished their Mehendi rituals in a grand ceremony, which was attended by Akkineni, Prabhu, and Rama Naidu families. Samantha also made sure that she shared the pictures of her fairytale wedding with her fans and well-wishers, through social networking platforms.

As per the sources, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will tie the knot as per the Hindu customs, today (October 6). The couple will renew wedding vows at a Christian wedding ceremony, which has been slated to be held on October 7.

Check out the Chaisam Mehendi pictures, here...