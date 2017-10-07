 »   »   » IN PICS: Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Enter Wedlock

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, the young star couple of Tollywood are officially a married couple now. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya entered the wedlock on October 6 midnight, in a private ceremony which was held at Vagator Beach, Goa.

The wedding, which was a purely traditional Hindu ceremony was attended by the respective families of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, and the couple's very close friends. Nagarjuna, the father of the groom has shared some beautiful moments captured during the wedding, through his official Twitter page.

As per the latest updates, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will exchange wedding vows once again in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony, which will be held on the evening of October 7, Saturday at Vagator Beach.

Check out the beautiful wedding pictures of ChaiSam, here...