 »   »   » MEGA NEWS! Allu Arjun’s Insta Debut, Updates On PSPK25, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy & Other Mega Movies

A series of developments are being unfolded in the Mega camp. Fans might have little or no respite as they would be seen indulging in non-stop celebrations starting from the month of December. Let's check out the updates which are bound to send the Mega fans into a sweet tizzy state.

Allu Arjun's Debut



Stylish Star Allu Arjun, who commands a massive fan base in the social media has ventured himself into another social platform. The Aarya actor has recently opened a new account on Instagram on account of his daughter's birthday.



He posted, "Happy Birthday to My Little Angel. I cannot believe if my golden mother was born a year ago," and shared quite a few pics of his cute little bundle of joy.



Jawan Release



Sai Dharam Tej's much anticipated flick, Jawan, is all set to hit screens on 1st of December. The trailer of the movie has already garnered positive reviews and one believes that the movie runs on high content.



PSPK 25



Ever since the announcement of the Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram Srinivas movie happened, the media and fans were abuzz constantly. Be it the first look or the single audio, the team is successful in keeping the momentum high constantly. The recent piece of information is that the Power Star himself would be crooning a song in this movie as well, much similar to 'Katama Rayuda' of Attarintiki Daredi movie.



The song, 'Kodakka Koteswara Rao' is said to be an entertaining song with catchy and funny lyrics, which eventually will be served as a sumptuous feast to the Power fans. The movie is all set to release on 10th of January.



Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's Marketing Strategy



Megastar Chiranjeevi's much anticipated period film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is being geared up for shooting. Producer, Ram Charan is leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a colossal blockbuster.



Being made a whopping budget of 150 Cr, Sye Raa boasts of top-rated technicians for an uncompromised quality output. Ram Charan is said to be employing various third party marketing agencies for heavy movie promotions, following the footsteps of Baahubali.



It is also rumoured that both South and North Indian market will be targetted for bigger revenue, and as part of the plan, scenes involving Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi will be shot in Hindi and Tamil for the respective versions.



Charan-Boyapati Combo



When mass join hands with mass, the result would be oora mass. Ram Charan Teja will be joining hands with the commercial director, Boyapati Sreenu. The yet to be titled movie will be launched on November 26, and the pre-production work is going on in full swing.

The principle photography will begin from January, next year, post completion of Ram Charan-Sukumar's Rangasthalam.



Ram Charan-Rajamouli-Tarak Combo



The social media was inundated with the unexpected and eye soothing picture of Rajamouli, Charan and Tarak who were spotted together in a friendly and affectionate manner.



This gave rise to many speculations of a possible multi-starrer movie, and close sources from the industry confirm that the possible multi-starrer of the Nandamuri and Mega legacy torch bearers under the direction of SS Rajamouli would start by August 2018.



Chiranjeevi's Son-in-law To Enter Cinema



Kalyan, the younger son-in-law of Megastar Chiranjeevi, is all set to enter the filmdom as he is said to be undergoing rigorous training and grooming sessions. He would be the 10th actor from the Mega camp into the Telugu industry.