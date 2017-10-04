 »   »   » Sharwanand's Successful Streak Continues!

Sharwanand seems to be carefully devising his career, riding upon back-to-back successes and choosing scripts which suit his image and of course is seen striking a chord constantly with the audience as well. Sharwanand has not failed to seize the attention of the audience every time he releases a movie.

Sankranthi 2016



His 2016 Sankranti released flick, Express Raja, opened up for the festive season only in limited screens as it had to face a stiff competition with the likes of NTR's Nannaku Prematho, Balakrishna's Dictator and Nagarjuna's Soggade Chinni Nayana.



Despite heavy competition, Sharwanand too emerged as a winner where Express Raja earned a distributor share of 13 Cr and thus labelled itself as a super hit venture.



Sankranthi 2017.



Cut the scene and enter into Sankranti of 2017. This time around, Sharwanand locked horns with the mighty Chiranjeevi and energetic Balakrishna.



It was Chiru's re-entry into the celluloid world and also his 150th movie, Khaidi No 150, while Balakrishna was trying something new for his 100th landmark film, Gautami Putra Satakarni.



Trade felt that the decision by the team of Shatamanam Bhavathi could backfire as the clash between Chiru-Balayya was the moment of 1990s. But the team Shatamanam Bhavathi of had their vision clear and Sharwanand once again struck gold with this venture as well.



The movie opened with large positive word of mouth and went on to become a huge blockbuster at the box office. The movie went on to earn an overall share of over 33Cr and was a clear winner amongst the family audience. What more, when the movie was also successful in winning a national award? Terrific.



Dasara 2017



Not just stopping there, Sharwanand, announced his arrival on the occasion of Dasara. Once again, it was a competitive release with Jr. NTR and Mahesh Babu.



Tarak who is on a roll with three consecutive blockbusters, released his movie, Jai Lava Kusa on 21st September while Prince Mahesh Babu's much awaited bi-lingual and an expensive flick, Spyder, was slated for a 27th September release. Sharwanand's medium budget movie, Mahanubhavudu, hit screens on 29th September in limited number of screens.



The movie won a unanimous thumbs up from both the critic and public lot which earned additional screens for the movie after two days of its release.



After the initial weekend, the movie has earned a share of over 10 Cr, which is the career biggest opening for Sharwanand. Made at a small budget of 12 Cr, the movie has been distributed by the production house in major territories and going by the current trend, the movie is all set to end up as one more Blockbuster for the young 32-year-old actor.