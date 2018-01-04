 »   »   » Pawan Kalyan’s Kodaka Koteswara Rao Song Creates Ripples!

Only a week is left for the grand release of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's 25th flick, Agnyathavaasi. The movie is one of the most expected movies of the year and is all geared up to set some records straight at the box office. The much awaited song, Kodakaa Koteswara Rao, has been crooned by the Powerstar himself.

Kodaka Koteswara Rao Song



The much expected song which was released on December 31, took the social media by storm. The song, which is over 4:30 minutes, features some rushes and the recoding bites with Pawan Kalyan, Director Trivikram Srinivas, Music Director Aniruth Ravichander and the lyricist in the frame. The lyrics are catchy and the tune is foot-tapping, assuring the fans of Powerstar, a wholesome treat in theatres.



YouTube Statistics



Records just follow Powerstar where ever he travels to, and the said song is no exception. Pawan Kalyan has sung 6 songs in his entire career and the last time he stood before a microphone, Katamarayuda Kadari Narasimhuda from Attarintiki Daredi happened.



The same result is expected to replicate both at the box office and in chartbusters. The song till now, has garnered over 5.5 Million views with over 290k Likes. Humongous!



Agnyathavaasi Overseas Booking



Some big numbers from overseas are sure to follow the movie as the pre-release booking in USA has already begun and is in full swing. The gross of pre-release booking as on December 29, was around a whopping USD 53,000 which is way too ahead compared to any of the contemporary Telugu movie (Non-Baahubali) by any yardstick.



The trade is expecting a neat USD 1.5 Million premiere collection in the US region and thus making it the biggest and the best non-Baahubali opening for a Telugu movie.

Special Screening For Chiranjeevi?



It is said that a special screening of Agnyathavaasi would be arranged for Megastar Chiranjeevi. Chiru, who is more revered as a godfather and a role model by Pawan Kalyan adores his brother as a father figure. However, the recent political ideologies and aspiration has restricted the duo's frequent public appearance on the stage together causing more rumours on their supposed restrained relationship. This movie of screening the movie to Chiranjeevi would indeed cut-off rumours by some extent.



Movie Release



Touted to be the biggest release of the year, Agnyathavaasi is all set to hit screens on January 10. One of the few movies of Pawan Kalyan before he ventures into full time politics and a debut movie for Aniruth Ravichander as a music director in Telugu, Mega fans are praying for a mammoth blockbuster.