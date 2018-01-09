 »   »   » Spat Between Mahesh Kathi & Pawan Kalyan Fans Intensifies!

The feud between Mahesh Kathi and Pawan Kalyan fans is getting bitter and bigger with each passing day with the former spitting more venom on the actor. Mahesh Kathi, who has been attacking Pawan Kalyan relentlessly for almost every move of the actor, has been the talk of the town from quite some days and it has been a constant feed of controversy and TRP material for the news channels.

Mahesh Kathi Blasts Pawan Kalyan

Claiming that it's his fundamental and constitutional right of criticizing and condemning a personnel, Mahesh Kathi has come down heavily on Pawan Kalyan as his fans have been aggressive on him for his opinions formed on Powerstar.

Kathi termed Powerstar fans as maniacs for their behaviour and dubbed Kalyan as a "Political Broker". He expected a statement or stance from Pawan Kalyan, to which the latter never responded. Kathi claims he is now fighting for his self-respect and would go to any level to retain the same.

Kathi Mahesh confirms that he carries no personal vendetta against Pawan Kalyan nor any political agenda against the actor turned politician, but instead is dubious about the actor's political intentions. Kathi also spilled the beans of an alleged relationship between Pawan Kalyan and actress Poonam Kaur, raising a new controversy in the Tollywood circle.

Pawan Kalyan And Poonam Kaur's Alleged Relationship

The controversy has now gone into a personal level as Mahesh claimed that actress Poonam Kaur and Pawan Kalyan are said to be in an illicit relationship after the young actress vouched support in favour of Powerstar. Mahesh has posed six questions to Poonam to which he is in quest of answers.

1. How Poonam Kaur become the brand ambassador of AP handlooms?

2. Why did she perform Archana in Tirumala under the same gothram of Pawan Kalyan and stood beside him while she is a Punjabi?

3. Who saved Poonam after her suicide attempt after getting cheated by Pawan Kalyan? Who paid her hospital bills?

4. What promise did Pawan Kalyan make to Poonam's Mother? Did he fulfil the same?

5. Why Poonam is not in the good books of Trivikram Srinivas?

6. What was the need of her presence during the Tantric Pooja along with Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram at Narsing?

Referring Kathi Mahesh indirectly, Poonam Kaur lambasted the controversial critic via her twitter account without taking his name.

"Beggarsrbetter than people who r making money outta criticising others,okeyy suthi,change the man or the topic,I am bored 2c the same fatso!"- Sic

"Employment problems...papam...contribute trps it's a way of donating guys4 some1s ill health actually should pay4 weight reduction programme."- Sic

Mahesh Kathi's Anxious Moments With Media Folks

Mahesh had challenged both Pawan Kalyan and Poonam to confront him at Somajiguda Press Club in Hyderabad for an interaction and had waited for over 10 minutes for the duo's arrival. During this brief time space, a set of journalists came hard on the talk of the town critic and lashed out with a series of questions.

1. How do you blame Pawan Kalyan if someone comments on social media platform?

2. How will Pawan Kalyan answer your questions?

3. Do you ever think of your stature? If you criticise PM Modi, do you want Modi to respond?

4. Why do you make personal allegations against Pawan Kalyan if his fans attack you?

5. You are striving for popularity targeting Pawan, aren't you? If you have all proofs over your personal allegations on Poonam, You should give to press.

Unable to take such questions, Mahesh Kathi escaped the scene with a supposed justification statement, "I am not here to answer your questions. Media should ignore me, why channels are entertaining me? I know my limits and I am also done journalism. If you lack patience, ignore me."

Sanjana's Support To Powerstar

Actress Sanjana who had shared screenspace with Pawan Kalyan in Sardaar Gabbar Singh also stood in support for the actor.

She tweeted, "Certain people should find better ways to get noticed & practice hard work instead of finding fame in trying to defaming the dignified & successful. We are with u @PawanKalyan sir."- Sic

"Counting hours before #TrivikramSrinivas sets records with the release all over again with the demigod of Tollywood @PawanKalyan himself."- Sic