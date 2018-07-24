 »   »   »  Tholi Prema Completes 20 Years; Here's Why The Pawan Kalyan Starrer Will Never Be Forgotten

There is no denying that the charismatic Pawan Kalyan is one of the most respected names in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Power Star' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his sincere performances, good looks, dashing personality and humble nature. Over the years, the actor has starred in some popular films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some good news for his fans.

Pawan Kalyan's Tholi Prema completed 20 years today (July 24, 2018). And, as expected, this created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. Here is a look at what most fans said about the timeless classic.

In case you did not know, Tholi Prema was a romantic-drama and it went a long way in establishing Pawan Kalyan as a star. Directed by Karunakaran, the film celebrated the essence of true love and became a hit with the teenagers. In it, Pawan Kalyan played the role of a careless young guy and did complete justice with his act.

The film also featured actress Keerthi Reddy in the lead and is one of the most memorable movies of her career. Her introduction scene was truly mesmerising and made the fans fall in love with her. Tholi Prema is best remembered for its classic climax and lovely songs. The music was composed by Deva and the songs spoke about love from the male perspective. In fact, not even a single song had a female voice.

Interestingly, Tholi Prema was later remade in Kannada and Hindi as Preethsu Thappenilla and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, respectively. While the Kannada version featured the 'Crazy Star' Ravichandran in the lead, the Bollywood remake starred Tusshar Kapoor.

All in all, Tholi Prema was a cult film and featured a plot that had a universal appeal. Die-hard Power Star fans are not likely to forget it anytime soon.