English
 »   »   »  Tholi Prema Completes 20 Years; Here's Why The Pawan Kalyan Starrer Will Never Be Forgotten

Tholi Prema Completes 20 Years; Here's Why The Pawan Kalyan Starrer Will Never Be Forgotten

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    There is no denying that the charismatic Pawan Kalyan is one of the most respected names in the Telugu film industry today. The 'Power Star' enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his sincere performances, good looks, dashing personality and humble nature. Over the years, the actor has starred in some popular films and this has gone a long way in establishing him as a force to be reckoned with. Now, here is some good news for his fans.

    Pawan Kalyan

    Pawan Kalyan's Tholi Prema completed 20 years today (July 24, 2018). And, as expected, this created a buzz amongst the movie buffs. Here is a look at what most fans said about the timeless classic.

    In case you did not know, Tholi Prema was a romantic-drama and it went a long way in establishing Pawan Kalyan as a star. Directed by Karunakaran, the film celebrated the essence of true love and became a hit with the teenagers. In it, Pawan Kalyan played the role of a careless young guy and did complete justice with his act.

    The film also featured actress Keerthi Reddy in the lead and is one of the most memorable movies of her career. Her introduction scene was truly mesmerising and made the fans fall in love with her. Tholi Prema is best remembered for its classic climax and lovely songs. The music was composed by Deva and the songs spoke about love from the male perspective. In fact, not even a single song had a female voice.

    Interestingly, Tholi Prema was later remade in Kannada and Hindi as Preethsu Thappenilla and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, respectively. While the Kannada version featured the 'Crazy Star' Ravichandran in the lead, the Bollywood remake starred Tusshar Kapoor.

    All in all, Tholi Prema was a cult film and featured a plot that had a universal appeal. Die-hard Power Star fans are not likely to forget it anytime soon.

    Read more about: tholi prema pawan kalyan
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 17:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue