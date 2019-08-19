English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramulo: Jayaram And Tabu Look Absolutely Stunning In This New Still

    By
    |

    Allu Arjun's nineteenth movie has been titled as Ala Vaikunthapuramulo and the film, which is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas is being keenly awaited by the audiences. Recently, the team made an announcement regarding the title of the Allu Arjun starrer and now, the film is back in the news again for all good reason. A brand new still seemingly taken from the sets of the movie has gone viral on social media. Popular actors Jayaram and Tabu will be seen playing important roles in this movie and it is their still that has surfaced on social media. Read the article to know more about this.

    Jayaram’s Social Media Post

    Actor Jayaram, through his social media pages, has revealed this spectacular picture. Both Jayaram and Tabu look absolutely stunning in this picture, which has been lapped up by the audiences.

    Jayaram’s Role In The Movie

    Jayaram’s Role In The Movie

    If the reports that had come up earlier are anything to go by, Jayaram will be seen playing the role of Allu Arjun's father in this movie. The actor has undergone a complete makeover for this film and it has won praises from his fans and followers.

    Tabu’s Role In Ala Vaikunthapuramalo?

    Tabu’s Role In Ala Vaikunthapuramalo?

    Nothing much has been revealed about Tabu's role in the movie apart from the fact that she essays a crucial role. The new photo released by Jayaram suggests that both these fabulous actors are pairing up in this film. Now, it is to be believed that Tabu is playing Allu Arjun's mother in this Trivikram Srinivas directorial.

    A Film With Fabulous Performances

    A Film With Fabulous Performances

    Jayaram and Tabu are two actors who have had years of experience in the film industry. The Allu Arjun starrer will be Jayaram's second film in Telugu after the highly successful Bhaagamathie. On the other hand, Tabu is making a comeback to the Telugu film industry after a gap of more than a decade. Ala Vaikunthapuramulo definitely promises to be a fine entertainer with the presence of some spectacular actors in it.

    More ALLU ARJUN News

    Read more about: allu arjun jayaram telugu
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue