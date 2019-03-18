Dear Comrade Controversy: Rashmika Mandanna Gets Slut-shamed For Her Lip-lock With Vijay Deverakonda

Last year, actress Rashmika Mandanna became the talk of the town when Geetha Govindam opened to a thunderous response at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. In fact, it emerged as one of the most successful small films of the year. The movie, touted to be a romantic-comedy, saw the Kannada beauty act opposite Vijay Deverakonda and become the new sweetheart of Tollywood.

Now, she is back in the limelight, courtesy her latest film Dear Comrade which has her paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda again. The film's teaser was released yesterday (March 17, 2019) and landed in controversy as it featured a lip-lock between Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda.

Several fans trolled and slut-shamed the beauty in the most heartless way possible.

Rakesh raki @RakeshR91482340 Plz continue with simple Behaviour we are not expect any lip kiss Be with good nature Aham bramhasmi‏ @RamanjiRummy I don't know why makers add kissing scenes in movies? It is not imp if movie is good and it's not work if movie is bad. Abhishek Darshan‏ @rsabhidacchu This lip kiss was required...?????even thou u lost Rakshit... From d movie GG & Vijaya.... Again & again wt good apap ವಿನು(Vinu)‏ @vinayprakash58 one more blockbuster FLOP film ready... to make money,fame ppl to go any low level Santosh H‏ @Santosh07982424 En madam Kiss scene idre film super hit aagutta....No way Chance ella.. Kannada fans once again hate you

Interestingly, Rashmika was slut-shamed during the promotions of Geetha Govindam as well. In fact, back then, her detractors had even gone to the extent of saying that her bold scenes with Vijay Deverakonda were responsible for her breakup with Kannada star Rakshit Shetty. Trolling, the ugliest side of social media, is completely unacceptable and needs to stop ASAP. On a related note, we hope that Rashmika stays strong and lets her work do the talking.