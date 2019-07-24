Dear Comrade FIRST REVIEW Is Out; The Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Is A Stunning Love Story
The wait for Dear Comrade is slowly coming to an end with the Vijay Deverakonda movie all set to hit the theatres within a few hours of time. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the film is in the watchlist of majority of the Telugu audiences. At the same time, Dear Comrade has also garnered the attention of the moviegoers across South India with the film set for a simultaneous release in four different languages. Now, here is one more interesting news, which would leave all Dear Comrade fans further more excited about the Vijay Deverakonda movie. Read Dear Comrade first review here to get more details regarding this.
The Top Director's Opinion
The first review of Dear Comrade has come up from none other than one of the top directors of the Indian film industry. Yes, we are talking about Karan Johar, who reently announced that Dharma Productions is going to remake the film in Hindi.
A Love Story
In a detailed tweet that Karan Johar send out in connection with Dear Comrade, the director has mentioned that the movie is a very intense and powerful love story. Praises are there for the performances, direction as well as the music by Justin Prabhakar as well. Well, the songs of the film have already emerged as chartbusters.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna
These two top stars play the lead roles in Dear Comrade and they are teaming up after the huge success of Geetha Govindam. The tweet send out by Karan Johar has in it that both these fabulous stars have put up a brilliant performance in the film.
Sky High Expectations
Already the trailer had created good expectations among the audiences. Now, the tweet send out by Karan Johar has further increased those expectations to another level. It seems like Vijay Deverakonda is set to come up with yet another major hit, which would cater to all sections of the audiences.
Dear Comrade is sure to get a fiery start at the box office and the advance booking for the movie in most of the centres have already begun.