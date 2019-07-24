Dear Comrade FIRST REVIEW Is Out; The Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Is A Stunning Love Story

The Top Director's Opinion

The first review of Dear Comrade has come up from none other than one of the top directors of the Indian film industry. Yes, we are talking about Karan Johar, who reently announced that Dharma Productions is going to remake the film in Hindi.

A Love Story

In a detailed tweet that Karan Johar send out in connection with Dear Comrade, the director has mentioned that the movie is a very intense and powerful love story. Praises are there for the performances, direction as well as the music by Justin Prabhakar as well. Well, the songs of the film have already emerged as chartbusters.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

These two top stars play the lead roles in Dear Comrade and they are teaming up after the huge success of Geetha Govindam. The tweet send out by Karan Johar has in it that both these fabulous stars have put up a brilliant performance in the film.

Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film pic.twitter.com/IRZJ7fTZ9L — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 23, 2019

Sky High Expectations

Already the trailer had created good expectations among the audiences. Now, the tweet send out by Karan Johar has further increased those expectations to another level. It seems like Vijay Deverakonda is set to come up with yet another major hit, which would cater to all sections of the audiences.