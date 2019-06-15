Dear Comrade: Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda’s Movie Gets Delayed Again For This Reason?

Last year, Vijay Deverakonda became the talk of the town for an awesome reason when Geetha Govindam opened to a good response at the box office and proved to be a runaway hit. Sadly, his next release NOTA bombed at the box office and failed to impress critics. Fortunately for the young hero, Taxiwala fared better than expected and impressed the target audience. With 2018 in the past, he is currently gearing up for the release of Dear Comrade, one of the most important releases of the year.

Dear Comrade, which has been delayed several times, is slated to release in July and this has created a good deal of buzz amongst fans. However, according to latest reports, the film might get postponed once again. The buzz is that the team is not happy about a few sequences and wants them to be re-shot, which might result in a major delay.One is likely to get more clarity about this in the days to come.

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharath Kamma, is a lovestory set against a political background and features Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam co-star Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The films teaser features a passionate lip-lock between the young sensations, which has grabbed plenty of attention.

Interestingly, the 'Rowdy' has not had any releases since Taxiwala and this makes Dear Comrade a crucial affair for him. Similarly, the Kodava beauty, who suffered a setback when Devadas under-performed at the box office , will be hoping to get things back on track with Dear Comrade.

These UNSEEN PICS Of Rashmika Mandanna & Rakshit Shetty Will Make You Question Their Breakup!

Source: Tupaki