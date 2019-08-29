English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Pawan Kalyan Fans Defeat Mahesh Babu Supporters Using #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP

    By
    |

    Pawan Kalyan, the much-loved 'Power Star' of Telugu cinema, enjoys an enviable fan following due to his humble nature and charming screen presence. Now, here is some awesome news for PK fans. The common DP for his birthday celebrations, to be held on November 2, 2019, was released yesterday (August 28, 2019) amidst much fanfare. Now, it seems that the DP and #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP have taken social media by storm. #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP has been used with 2.1 Million tweets so far, which is a record.

    Interestingly, in showing their love for the Gabbar Singh hero, Pawan Kalyan fans have scored a big win over the Mahesh Babu Army as #SuperstarMaheshBdayCDP was used with 2 Million tweets between August 5 and August 6. #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP is likely to be used with a few more tweets before the hero's big day, which suggests that the final number will be even more impressive.

    Pawan Kalyan Fans Defeat Mahesh Babu Supporters Using #PawanKalyanBirthdayCDP

    On the work front, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi (Yevadu 3 in Hindi), which bombed at the box office. He is currently busy with his political commitments and is unlikely to announce any new project in the near future.

    On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for Sarileru Neekevvaru, slated to arrive in theatres this Sankranti The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, features Kannada girl Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Prince'.

    More PAWAN KALYAN News

    Read more about: pawan kalyan mahesh babu
    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue