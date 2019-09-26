Pawan Kalyan Refused To Criticise Jr NTR's Movie, Says Director

Pawan Kalyan Refused To Criticise Dammu

Harish Shankar said that while shooting for Gabbar Singh in Switzerland, he tried discussing Dammu's lacklustre performance with Pawan Kalyan, only be ignored in the cruelest way possible. He added that when he continued talking about the debacle, PK cut him short and changed the topic.

His Exact Words

"Had Pawan commented something, none would have heard. However Pawan did not talk even a single negative word about it. When I am continuing about Dammu result, he cut short and asked 'when will we return to India after the song shoot'. During the entire Gabbar Singh shoot, he never spoke against anyone and Pawan is not of that kind." (sic)

The Background

Dammu, directed by mass director Boyapati Srinu was an action-drama that featured Jr NTR in an intense new avatar, which clicked with a section of the audience. Upon release, it failed to live to expectations, and ended up being an average grosser. According to trade experts, this indirectly benefited Gabbar Singh, which arrived in theatres a few weekslater and became a smash hit.

The Way Ahead

Coming back to the present, Pawan Kalyan is busy fulfilling his political dreams, which means that he has put his film career on hold. On the other hand, Harish Shankar is in the limelight because of his latest release Valmiki/Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which has proved to be a hit.